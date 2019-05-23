The Thursday weather forecast

Today, May 23, will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, persistent in places, especially in western areas, but becoming more patchy as the day progresses, with breaks in cloud developing late in the day Maximum temperatures 15 to 18 Celsius, in light southerly or variable breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry in most areas, but a few scattered showers will occur, mainly in parts of the north. A few patches of mist or fog also, in light west to northwest or variable winds. Min. 8 to 11 Celsius.