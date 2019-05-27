A bright start to Monday but there will be heavy showers later on

Today, Monday, May 27 will see a bright and sunny start to the day. Showers during the morning will become more frequent and heavier through the afternoon /evening. Occasional thunder and hail. Highs of 13 to 15 degrees in blustery westerly winds.

TONIGHT

Showers will become more isolated overnight with long clear spells developing. Cool with lows of 4 to 7 degrees and the westerly breeze easing off.