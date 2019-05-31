The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas
There will be more showers today
Cloudy this morning (Friday, May 31) and for a time in the afternoon, with rain, which will be heavy at times. The rain will clear southeastwards though through the afternoon, with some bright or sunny spells following from the west. It will turn fresher too as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, becoming mostly moderate southwesterly.
