Monday, June 10
Sunny spells and showers for Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo and Roscommon today
There will be sunny spells and showers today
Sunny spells and scattered showers today, the odd thundery downpour is possible in the late afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly winds.
TONIGHT
Showers will largely die out tonight to leave most areas dry with clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly breezes.
