Plenty of dry and bright weather today for Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo and Roscommon

Those in the know at Met Éireann are promising that there will be plenty of dry and bright weather about today, Tuesday, June 11. They are clarifying however that cloud will build in the afternoon with a few showers breaking out but overall lots of dry weather. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh northerly winds.

TONIGHT

Outbreaks of rain will move in across parts of the east and south overnight but the good news it will be holding mostly dry further west and north. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in brisk northerly winds.