Heavy showers but things should improve later this evening for Sligo, Cavan, Roscommon and Leitrim
Some heavy showers today.
There will be frequent and heavy showers at first today, but showers will ease towards evening. Top temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds easing by evening.
TONIGHT
Tonight will become mostly dry with clear spells after showers die out. Lowest temperatures will be 6 to 8 degrees in just light southwesterly breezes with some patches of mist and fog forming.
