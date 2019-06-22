Finally, some dry weather is promised for Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon

Much of Connacht will hold fully dry today, Saturday, June 22 according to Met Éireann and there may even be some sunny spells!

However, some heavier showers may possibly move into the west during the late evening. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 19 or 20 degrees Celsius, in moderate southeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Scattered outbreaks of rain will move from the southwest across the country overnight. It will be misty with hill and coastal fog too. Mild and humid with overnight lows of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate southeast breezes.