Tuesday, June 25
Apparently we'll see some good sunny spells in Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan this afternoon
Sunny spells expected today
Today, Tuesday, June 25 will start out quite cloudy with some mist and fog patches but it will brighten up with good sunny spells developing. There is the risk of a few showers in the afternoon. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northeast breezes, fresher on the coast.
TONIGHT
Showers will die out tonight and there will be clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
