Did someone ask for thundery showers in Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon?
The beautiful weather continues for parts of today.
Sunshine to start but cloud will build as the day progresses. A few heavy showers will break out with the risk of thunder. Warm and humid with top temperatures 20 to 25 in moderate southeast winds.
TONIGHT
Any showers will tend to clear overnight to leave it largely dry with clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.
