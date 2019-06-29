The weather forecast for Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan and Roscommon on Saturday, June 29, 2019
A mix of cloud and sunny spells today.
A mix of cloud and sunny spells today, Saturday, June 29 with some heavy or thundery showers in places. Another warm day with maximum temperatures ranging 20 to 26 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.
TONIGHT
A breezy night with clear spells and a few showers, these mainly affecting the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh southwest winds.
