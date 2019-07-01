A showery start to today for counties Sligo, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon

Some showers about today, mainly this morning, with a good deal of cloud and just a few bright spells. Breezy too with fresh northwest winds. But winds moderating later and becoming brighter too this afternoon and evening, with more in the way of sunny spells. Top temperatures 16 to 19 C.

TONIGHT

Mostly dry overnight, with some clear spells. Rather fresh, with lowest temperatures 6 to 9 C., in moderate west to northwest breezes.