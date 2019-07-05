The Friday weather forecast for counties Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

Today, Friday, July 5 will be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain. Top temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees. Winds will be mostly light to moderate westerly.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells at first but cloudier conditions with some showery rain will spread southward during the night. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light west to northwesterly breezes.