A mixed bag on the weather front for counties Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

There will be mixed weather for for counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Leitrim this week with some rain and drizzle at times, mainly over the northern half of the country.

There will be dry spells also, but with a good deal of cloud. Quite warm at times away from Atlantic coasts, with temperatures in the low 20s generally, possibly higher on Tuesday and Thursday. Temperatures on Atlantic coasts in the mid to high teens.