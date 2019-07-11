Dry and sunny today for counties Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo

Today, Thursday, July 11 will be a bright day, with some sunny spells developing, but cloudy periods too, with a few light showers also. But most places dry. Top temperatures 17 to 19 C., in moderate southwest to westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

A few light showers about in western and northern coastal areas, but most places dry, with some clear spells at times. Mild and close, with lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 C., in moderate northwest winds.