The Friday weather forecast for Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon
Cloudy but mostly dry conditions
Today will be dry over much of Connacht with a good deal of cloud and some sunny breaks. There'll be a few light showers in coastal areas of Mayo and Sligo. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with moderate northwest breezes, fresh at times along the coast.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be dry with a mix of cloudy periods and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
