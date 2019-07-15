Cloudy with some showers of rain this afternoon in Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan
Cloudy conditions with some showers this afternoon.
Any mist or fog patches will clear this morning and today will have some bright spells, but there will be a good deal of cloud and some scattered showers will occur. Maximum temperatures 18 to 23 Celsius, coolest in coastal areas, in light to moderate mainly southerly winds.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy overnight, with scattered outbreaks of showery rain, but good dry intervals also. Patches of mist also. Minimum temperatures 12 to 14 Celsius, in light, mainly south or southwest breezes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on