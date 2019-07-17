Yes, it's more rain for today

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across the province through the morning and into the afternoon and the rain will be heavy and persistent at times. The rain will tend to break up into showers later in the day with some bright or sunny spells developing by the evening. Feeling fresher with highs of 15 to 17 degrees and moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, which will veering westerly as the rain clears.

TONIGHT



Mainly dry tonight with just a few showers and some clear spells. Lows of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate westerly breezes.