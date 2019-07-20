Saturday, July 20
Sunny spells and showers forecast for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan today
A bit of everything today with sunny spells and showers.
Today, Saturday, July 20 is looking bright with sunny spells and some scattered showers. Highest temperatures around 17 to 20 degrees in moderate West to Northwest winds backing Westerly.
TONIGHT
Much of tonight will be dry but cloud will increase from the Atlantic with rain developing in Western parts towards morning and it will become breezy there with freshening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
