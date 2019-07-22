Cloudy today for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

Dry in most parts today, with sunny spells developing. Cloudier along parts of the west coast though, with patchy mist and drizzle. Highs of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, generally, but a little cooler in the west with highs of 18 or 19 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwest breezes will be strong or very strong at times near the west coast.

TONIGHT

Many parts will be dry tonight, however patchy mist and drizzle will occur, mainly about high ground and near the coast. Another humid night, with minimum of 15 to 17 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes will continue fresh to strong at times along the west coast.