Dry with some sunny spells for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan today

Many areas will be dry today with some sunny spells. There will be a few outbreaks of rain later in the west. Maximum temperatures 18 to 22 degrees in mostly moderate winds becoming south to southeast .

TONIGHT

Tonight will remain dry in most areas, but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the far west. A few isolated showers may occur elsewhere. Feeling close with minimum temperatures 15 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate southeasterly winds, fresh to strong in coastal areas.