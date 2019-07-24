Wednesday, July 24
Dry with some sunny spells for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan today
Today will be a mainly dry day.
Many areas will be dry today with some sunny spells. There will be a few outbreaks of rain later in the west. Maximum temperatures 18 to 22 degrees in mostly moderate winds becoming south to southeast .
TONIGHT
Tonight will remain dry in most areas, but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the far west. A few isolated showers may occur elsewhere. Feeling close with minimum temperatures 15 to 17 degrees, in mostly moderate southeasterly winds, fresh to strong in coastal areas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on