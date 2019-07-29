Monday, July 29
Some showers promised today for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan
There will be some showers today
Much of today will be mainly dry across Connacht with bright or sunny spells and perhaps one or two showers. This evening, rain will develop in the southeast of the province. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light variable or northerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading westwards and affecting most places overnight. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.
