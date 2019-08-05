What has the weather in store for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan this Bank Holiday Monday
There will be more showers today.
It'll be fair at first today with sunshine to start this Bank Holiday Monday. There'll be showers through the day, most frequent and heaviest in the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures will range between 19 and 21 degrees in moderate southerly winds.
TONIGHT
There'll be further showers tonight, merging at times to longer spells of rain and coming with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures 12 or 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
