The weekend weather forecast for counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan

Today, Saturday, August 10, there'll be showers or longer spells of rain. Later in the day and on Saturday night, showery rain will extend southeastwards to all areas. highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with fresh southwest winds, later decreasing moderate and becoming northwesterly.

Sunday will be a cooler, fresher day but the nicer day of the two this weekend across most parts. Most areas will enjoy a mostly dry day with just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light or moderate northwest breezes.