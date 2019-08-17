Blustery day ahead in Leitrim

Today will be a blustery day with scattered showers and good sunny spells. Southwesterly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, but very strong near coasts. Top temperature just 16 to 18 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with good clear spells at first.

However, scattered showers will continue to affect the northwest and west and turn heavy later. Showers will become more widespread towards morning. Lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 13 degree in moderate to fresh and gutsy southwest winds.

Also read: Mohill Ns selected for hot school meals