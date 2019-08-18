Keep an eye out for sun in Leitrim between showers of rain today

Sunday will be another blustery and showery day with good sunny spells.

However, showers will become heavy and widespread during the morning, with the odd thundery downpour. It will be another cool day with top temperatures of just 16 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

During Sunday night showers will become isolated and later confined to Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 9 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate westerly breezes.