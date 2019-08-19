Sunny spells and scattered showers for Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan

Today, Monday, August 19 will be cool and breezy, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy,but they will largely die out later. Maximum temperatures 15 to 18 Celsius, in mostly moderate westerly winds, fresh to strong in coastal areas and gusty at times.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry at first, but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend from the Atlantic. A few heavier bursts are possible, with a slight risk of thunder, mainly in coastal areas, but parts of the east could remain dry until morning. Minimum temperatures 8 to 11 Celsius, in light to moderate west to southwest breezes.