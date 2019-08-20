The Tuesday weather forecast for counties Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan and Roscommon

Dull to begin with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending northeastwards during the morning and afternoon; some heavier bursts are likely. Becoming drier and brighter in the south later with rain turning patchier in other areas. Top temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes, fresher near coastal areas.

TONIGHT

Just patchy early tonight with a lot of dry weather overall. Some mist or shallow fog patches too. Later in the night southerly breezes will begin to freshen up along the west and southwest coast, and rain will move in off the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.