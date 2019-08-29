Blustery showers on the way for Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Sligo

According to Met Éireann, it will be a rather cloudy to start today, Thursday, August 29 with patchy light rain. The afternoon will bring a mix of sunny intervals and passing blustery showers. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will continue blustery with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds and strong along coasts and near gale on Atlantic coasts. Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain affecting western and northwestern parts of the country, but a good deal of dry weather elsewhere. Mild overnight, with lows of 13 to 15 degrees.