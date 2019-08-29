Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo for Friday

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for all of Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The warning is valid from 6am tomorrow (Friday, August 30) until 6am on Saturday, August 31. According to forecasts rain will turn heavy and persistent on Friday and through the night bringing the risk of localised flooding.

Rainfall totals of 30-50mm are expected during the period, higher in mountainous areas.