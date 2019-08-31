Saturday, August 31
What has the weather in store for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan today
Sunshine and showers today
Today, Saturday, August 31 will be a brighter day with sunshine and showers. It will be cooler with highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh westerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Showers will become confined to Atlantic coasts overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly breezes, strong at times on Atlantic coasts.
