Three days of sunshine in a row - how will we cope?

Today Wednesday, September 18 will be another dry, bright and sunny day according to Met Éireann. That makes three nice days in a row - how ever will we cope?

The lads at the ploughing don't know what to do with themselves - all the wellies and wet weather gear and no mud at all.

The good news is that top temperatures will vary between 17 to 20 C. Winds will be light and variable, with local sea breezes and it will be gorgeous.

Get outside and stock up on the Vitamin D while you can.