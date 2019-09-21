Saturday, September 21
And the sunshine is over from today....sorry.....
According to Met Éireann, today will be the warmest day of current spell, with temperatures reaching 22 or 23 degrees in some parts of the west and midlands.
But that's where the good news ends. There will be increasing cloud along western coastal counties during the day with outbreaks of rain developing this afternoon /evening. The rain will then extend to the rest of the country overnight.
