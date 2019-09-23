Dry to start but the rain is returning this afternoon for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

Dry and bright to begin today but becoming cloudy and windy, with rain pushing in from the southwest this morning and becoming widespread and persistent for a time. Some heavy and possibly thundery falls will occur, with a risk of spot flooding. The rain will turn more showery later this afternoon and again some of these showers will be heavy with an ongoing risk of thunder. Highest temperatures 15 to 19 degrees, with fresh to strong southeast winds backing southerly and easing somewhat in the evening.

TONIGHT

Cloudy, misty and mild tonight with further showers or perhaps longer spells of rain. It will become mostly dry later in the night with some clear spells developing. Lows of 10 to 13 degrees, in light or moderate southerly breezes.