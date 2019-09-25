Wednesday, September 25
Dry to start with today but it won't last long according to Met Éireann
Some dry spells to start but it will turn showery later.
Mist and fog clearing with some dry, bright spells to begin with today, Wednesday, September 24. Becoming cloudier with a few showers through the later morning and afternoon. More persistent rain arriving on the west coast by evening. Highs of 16 to 18 degrees in light southwest winds, freshening towards evening.
TONIGHT
Rain this evening will clear overnight. It will feel much colder.
