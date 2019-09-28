What has the weather in store for us this weekend?

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday, some prolonged and possibly heavy. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate southwest winds, becoming light and variable later.

Tonight

Tonight will be wet but the rain will eventually clear eastwards overnight with clear spells following. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Sunday will be a bright, breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.