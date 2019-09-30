Outbreaks of rain will spread across Connacht as the day goes on

Mostly cloudy to begin today with early mist and fog patches clearing. Outbreaks of rain will extend across the province during the late morning and early afternoon and will turn heavy and persistent with the risk of spot flooding. Top temperatures 12 to 14 degrees. Light or moderate easterly winds will increase becoming fresh to strong and gusty at times near the coasts.

TONIGHT

Further outbreaks of rain are expected overnight but not as heavy with mist and fog on hills. Lows of 9 or 10 degrees in fresh Northeasterly winds.