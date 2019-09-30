Monday, September 30, 2019
Outbreaks of rain will spread across Connacht as the day goes on
There will be increasing outbreaks of rain as the day goes on today.
Mostly cloudy to begin today with early mist and fog patches clearing. Outbreaks of rain will extend across the province during the late morning and early afternoon and will turn heavy and persistent with the risk of spot flooding. Top temperatures 12 to 14 degrees. Light or moderate easterly winds will increase becoming fresh to strong and gusty at times near the coasts.
TONIGHT
Further outbreaks of rain are expected overnight but not as heavy with mist and fog on hills. Lows of 9 or 10 degrees in fresh Northeasterly winds.
