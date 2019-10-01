It will feel colder but there are sunny spells promised this afternoon!

According to Met Éireann it will brighten up gradually this morning, with sunny spells developing this afternoon. It will remain mostly dry for the rest of the day. Quite cool, with maximum temperatures of 13 to 15 Celsius in mostly moderate to fresh, north to northeast winds, slackening in the evening.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry, with clear spells. As northerly winds continue to slacken, patches of mist or fog will develop. Cold, with temperatures falling close to freezing in inland areas, especially in the east, with some grass frost.