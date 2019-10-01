The remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo could pass over Ireland this Thursday night
'Powerful' Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to reach the Azures tomorrow morning.
Met Éireann's forecasters say there is still uncertainty regarding the exact track of Hurricane Lorenzo. On its current forecast track, it will pass close to the western Azores early tomorrow (Wednesday, October 2), weakening after that to an extra tropical low, with an increasing probability that it will pass close to or over Ireland during Thursday and Thursday night. The situation is being carefully monitored by Met Eireann and there will be further updates.
