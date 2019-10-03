Latest incredible satellite picture from Met Eireann shows location and size of Storm Lorenzo off Irish coast

This incredible satellite image from Met Eireann show the size of Strom Lorenzo just off the Irish coast.

The image was taken at 3pm today and shows the storm just to the north west of Ireland

Met Eireann says that the centre of Storm Lorenzo will move on to the northwest coast later this evening resulting in gale force southwest winds with severe and damaging gusts in coastal counties of the southwest and west.

Heavy rain will move into Connacht and west Ulster also.

A series of weather warnings are in place for the country.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 6pm until 6am on Friday. Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in some coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Ireland. Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts 90 to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts. That is in place until 6pm as is a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. Spells of heavy rain at times today and tonight will result in some flooding.

A separate Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until 6am tomorrow