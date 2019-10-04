West Coast bears the brunt of Storm Lorenzo

Storm Lorenzo is passing over Ireland today leaving thousands of homes without power along the west coast.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for some of our neighbouring counties including Longford and Roscommon as well as Westmeath, Galway, Mayo and Clare – which is valid until 11am.

According to Met Eireann, strong easterly winds will continue along northern coastal areas and will be strong northerly for a time along western coasts, inland the winds will be light to moderate easterly. The winds will steadily decrease today. Rain or drizzle will clear and it will become mainly dry with brighter weather developing later. Highest temperatures 15 or 16 degrees.

Tonight there will be patchy outbreaks of drizzle and rain moving eastwards overnight tonight and it will get misty with fog patches developing. Light variable winds will give way to a freshening southeasterly breeze and temperatures will fall to 9 or 10 degrees.