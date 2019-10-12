The weather forecast for Saturday, October 12

Today, Saturday, October 12 will bring a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some of the showers will be heavy and slow-moving. Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees in light or moderate southwest winds.

Tonight

Tonight, scattered showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties and more persistent rain will develop in southern and southeastern coastal areas, but the rest of the country will be mostly dry, with clear spells. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light southerly breezes. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.