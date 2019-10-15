Rain spreading from the west this afternoon for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan

A cloudy but very misty start. Dense fog and drizzle affecting inland areas will clear to leave and mainly dry morning. Mostly cloudy. Rain will reach the west around midday and will spread gradually east during the afternoon and evening. After a calm start southerly breezes will freshen up. Highest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain for a while overnight, but clearer mainly dry conditions will follow east to all areas later tonight. A few passing showers near west coasts before morning. Southerly winds veering southwest will slacken. Cool. Minimum temperatures 4 to 6 degrees. A few mist patches inland.