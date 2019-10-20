The weather will turn much colder on Sunday night with frost expected

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Cold snap on the way

Cold weather is predicted for end of the week

Today, Sunday, October 20 will be a dry day with sunshine. Temperatures during the afternoon will range between 11 and 14 degrees and winds will be mainly moderate northerly.

TONIGHT

It'll turn cold on tonight under clear skies with light winds and there'll be misty conditions developing, with some fog. Lowest temperatures zero to plus 3C, with frost in many areas.