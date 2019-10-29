What has the weather in store for us this Tuesday, October 29?

Today, Tuesday, October 29 will be dry and breezy, with some bright or sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate or fresh, easterly winds.

TONIGHT

Breezy and mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain extending from the south and southwest, affecting mainly Munster, Connacht and south Leinster, with some heavy bursts along the south coast. Mainly dry elsewhere, but some patchy light rain or drizzle may occur. Min. 4 to 8 Celsius, in moderate to fresh east to southeast winds.