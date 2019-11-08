Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for it to be cool and changeable although Sunday is set to be a mostly dry day.

Tonight (Friday) will start dry with temperatures falling close to or a little below freezing in Leinster and Ulster. Later in the night, rain will spread from the west and temperatures will rise again. Lowest temperatures between -1 and +3 degrees in light to moderate southeast winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for rain in morning to clear most of the country but it will stay dull in the east and northeast with further outbreaks of rain. In the west and south it will brighten up with sunshine and showers for the rest of the day. It will become breezy with moderate to fresh northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Showers dying out on Saturday night, becoming mostly dry under clearing skies. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3°C as winds ease. Some frost will form where skies clear.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for it to be mostly, if not completely, dry for most of Sunday with sunny spells. The best of the sunshine will be through the morning and early afternoon. Max temperatures 7 to 10°C. It will cloud over from the west in the afternoon with rain arriving in the west just after dark and moving across the country during Sunday evening and early Sunday night. Winds increasing fresh southerly, strong around coasts, and veering northwesterly as the rain clears overnight. Min temps of 3 or 4°C.