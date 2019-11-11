Cold and blustery weather for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan

A blustery, showery day with sunny spells. The showers will be quite frequent and heavy at times, with a risk of hail and thunder. Feeling very chilly in fresh and gusty northwesterly winds, which will be stronger along coasts. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees.

TONIGHT

The showers will continue overnight with an ongoing risk of hail and thunder. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in generally moderate northwesterly winds, strong and gusty along northwest coasts.