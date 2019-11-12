Tuesday, November 12
Another showery and blustery day for the North West
Don't forget your umbrella today!
Tomorrow will be another showery and blustery day. Fresh to strong west to northwest winds will ease through the day and the showers will become more isolated. Highest temperatures of 7 to 8 degrees.
TONIGHT
Cold and mainly clear at first with some showers affect northwestern and eastern coasts. Cloud will increase from the west bringing patchy rain along Atlantic coasts towards dawn. Overnight lows of 1 to 4 degrees, in mostly moderate westerly winds.
