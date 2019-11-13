More rain as cold conditions continue across the North West

Cold and cloudy today with outbreaks of showery rain through the day, persistent and heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder. Highs of 4 to 8 degrees. Light southerly winds to start, then towards afternoon a fresh westerly wind will develop over western areas.

TONIGHT

The rain will clear southwards early tonight. A mostly clear, breezy night with isolated showers on coasts. Lows of 1 to 3 degrees in a fresh northeasterly wind.