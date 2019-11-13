More rain as cold conditions continue across the North West
Wrap up well today
Cold and cloudy today with outbreaks of showery rain through the day, persistent and heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder. Highs of 4 to 8 degrees. Light southerly winds to start, then towards afternoon a fresh westerly wind will develop over western areas.
TONIGHT
The rain will clear southwards early tonight. A mostly clear, breezy night with isolated showers on coasts. Lows of 1 to 3 degrees in a fresh northeasterly wind.
