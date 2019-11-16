Icy conditions continue today - Saturday, November 16

Frost and ice will clear today, Saturday morning but fog may linger in a few inland spots. Dry at first with bright spells but cloud will increase from the west bringing patchy rain and drizzle to the west coast by noon and drift further inland during the afternoon. Eastern parts will remain dry. Highs of 5 to 8 Celsius generally in light variable breezes but 3 or 4 Celsius where fog lingers. Mildest near the west coast.

TONIGHT

Dry in many areas, with a few clear spells, but mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures 0 to 4 Celsius, with a risk of frost where any breaks in cloud occur. Risk of fog also, in slack winds.