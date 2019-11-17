Sunday, November 17

Cold with scattered showers and bright spells today

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Carlow Carlow Carlow

You'll still have to wrap up warm

Today, Sunday, November 17 will be cloudy at first, with some patchy rain and drizzle in places, but becoming bright and mostly dry during the day, with sunny spells developing. However, a few scattered showers will occur along northern and eastern coasts. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate northerly breezes, fresh on exposed coasts.
Sunday night will be mainly dry and clear, but very cold and frosty, with a risk of icy patches. Mist and fog patches also. Minimum temperatures 0 to -4 Celsius.