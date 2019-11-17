Cold with scattered showers and bright spells today

Today, Sunday, November 17 will be cloudy at first, with some patchy rain and drizzle in places, but becoming bright and mostly dry during the day, with sunny spells developing. However, a few scattered showers will occur along northern and eastern coasts. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate northerly breezes, fresh on exposed coasts.

Sunday night will be mainly dry and clear, but very cold and frosty, with a risk of icy patches. Mist and fog patches also. Minimum temperatures 0 to -4 Celsius.