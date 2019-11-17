Sunday, November 17
Cold with scattered showers and bright spells today
You'll still have to wrap up warm
Today, Sunday, November 17 will be cloudy at first, with some patchy rain and drizzle in places, but becoming bright and mostly dry during the day, with sunny spells developing. However, a few scattered showers will occur along northern and eastern coasts. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate northerly breezes, fresh on exposed coasts.
Sunday night will be mainly dry and clear, but very cold and frosty, with a risk of icy patches. Mist and fog patches also. Minimum temperatures 0 to -4 Celsius.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on